Kensington Palace confirms hospitalisation of Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace has announced that the Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure.

A spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Kate is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

The mother-of-three is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The 42-year-old married Prince William back in 2011, and the couple share three children together – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.