Kensington Palace addresses viral video of Prince William angrily confronting a photographer

Kensington Palace have addressed a viral video of Prince William angrily confronting a photographer.

It’s understood the video, which was uploaded to YouTube last week, was recorded in January last year.

The clip showed the Duke of Cambridge scolding a photographer for allegedly filming his family while they were out on a bike ride near their Anmer Hall home in Sandringham.

In the video, the father-of-three told the person behind the camera: “You were out here looking for us.”

His wife Kate Middleton could also be heard in the background saying: “We are out for a bike ride with our children, we saw you by our house.”

William continued: “How dare you behave like you have done with our children? How dare you? Stalking around here looking for us and our children?”

“I’m out for a quiet bike ride with my children on a Saturday and you won’t even give me your name. You’re outrageous, you’re disgusting, you really are… Why are you here?”

Before he cycled off, the Duke told the photographer: “Thanks for ruining our day…I thought you guys had learnt by now.”

In the video, the person recording the video denied any wrongdoing, and said he was only using public roads.

The couple’s three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were not seen in the video.

According to The Telegraph, Kensington Palace have said the video is a breach of the family’s privacy.

The newspaper also reported that Palace staff were trying to get the video removed.

The video is no longer available on the original poster’s YouTube channel, but has since been re-posted and shared across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.