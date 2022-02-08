Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast tipped to receive multiple Oscar nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast is tipped to receive multiple Oscar nominations.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, and Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will announce the nominees from 1:18pm GMT today (8:18am ET and 5:18am PT).

23 categories will be unveiled during the presentation, which can be livestreamed on both Oscars.com and Oscars.org, as well as on The Academy’s Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Belfast features a stellar cast, including Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds.

It is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.

Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

Belfast has already received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globes – winning Best Screenplay – and six at the British Academy Film and Television Awards.

The movie is likely to be recognised in the best picture category at the 94th Academy Awards, while Kenneth could be in the running for his directing and screenplay.

Caitríona has already been nominated for a BAFTA Film Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as ‘Ma’ in Belfast, and many are predicting she will also receive her first Oscar nomination for the film.

Irish eyes are also on Ruth Negga, who has already received multiple award nominations for her role in Passing.