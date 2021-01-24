Kendall Jenner’s rumoured boyfriend leaves flirty comment on her latest bikini post

The model has been linked to a basketball player in recent months

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have further fueled romance rumours.

The model was first linked to the NBA star back in August, after they were spotted dining at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant.

The couple were also spotted exchanging flirty messages on Instagram, with Devin’s latest comment suggesting their rumoured relationship is still going strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall shared a series of stunning bikini snaps to her feed, which she captioned: “a new day! a good day!”

A host of stars commented on the post, including her rumoured beau Devin, who wrote: “Whew” along with a panting emoji.

The reality star and the Phoenix Suns basketball player have been spotted together on numerous occasions in recent months, including being papped on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona back in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Book (@dbook)

At the time of the trip, a source told PEOPLE magazine that the rumoured couple were “just friends”.

“She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends,” the insider explained.

“They’re just friends for now but you never know with Kendall.”