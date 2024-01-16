Kendall Jenner’s romance with Bad Bunny ‘back on’

Kendall Jenner has reportedly rekindled her romance with Bad Bunny.

Last month, it was reported that the couple had split after less than a year of dating.

However, the US Sun has since reported that the model has reconnected with the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio.

Insiders have claimed the pair rekindled their romance on a New Year trip to the Caribbean with a bunch of friends.

A source told the outlet: “They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split.

“They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year and since getting back they’ve been dating again.”

“Although they haven’t been pictured, they’ve snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood, and hung out in private now they are back in LA.”

“They’ve been keeping it on the down low, but he’s even been at her house in Beverly Glenn estates and driving her car around,” the insider added.

“He’s keen to win her back, and although they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”

Rumours of their “secret split” started circulating in November, after the model shared a cryptic post to her Instagram, raising eyebrows amongst her followers.

Sharing a sunset photo, Kendall simply wrote: “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

One Instagram user penned: “Sounds like a break up post.”

Another wrote: “Break up vibes :(.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “She and Badbunny just break up!😭.”