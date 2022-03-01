Kendall Jenner spotted hanging out with two of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes

Kendall Jenner has been spotted hanging out with two of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes.

The model is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, and was seen partying with some familiar faces.

In a video recently shared to Mustafa the Poet’s Snapchat, the KUWTK star can be seen with her older sister’s former flames Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney began dating 28-year-old Younes in October 2016 after meeting at a bar in Paris.

The former couple were together for nearly two years until they broke up in August 2018.

Later that year, Kourtney and 24-year-old Luka sparked romance rumours after being spotted together on a number of occasions.

Kourtney is now engaged to Travis Barker, while Kendall is dating NBA star Devin Booker.