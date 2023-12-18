Kendall Jenner spotted for the first time since break-up from Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner has been spotted for the first time since her split from singer Bad Bunny.

The pair broke up after less than a year of dating, with The Messenger reporting that there is “no bad blood” between the pair.

The outlet also alleged that the split happened weeks ago.

The model has now been pictured for the first time since the split in Aspen, Colorado with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The 27-year-old was dressed casually in a grey sweater, black pants, and brown Ugg boots.

Kendall shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses, and wore her hair in pigtails.

Kendall today in Aspen, CO ❄️ pic.twitter.com/NBmqsWmuNq — kendall jenner outfits 💋 (@kenjenstyle) December 17, 2023



Kendall was later seen attending dinner with her friends and dawned an elegant white coat and black boots.

A source told Entertainment Tonight of their relationship: “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”

The insider continued: “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” the source revealed.

“They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace.”

A source has also confirmed to PEOPLE of the pair’s split.

Another insider told The Messenger: “They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules.”

The insider also revealed that the Vogue cover girl “felt the relationship ran its course.”

Rumours of their “secret split” circulated last month, after the model shared a cryptic post to her Instagram, raising eyebrows amongst her followers.

Sharing a sunset photo, Kendall simply wrote: “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

One Instagram user penned: “Sounds like a break up post.”

Another wrote: “Break up vibes :(.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “She and Badbunny just break up!😭.”