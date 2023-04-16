Kendall Jenner shows her support for Bad Bunny amid romance rumours

Kendall Jenner has showed her support for Bad Bunny, amid rumours they are dating.

The rapper headlined Coachella on Friday night, and the model was spotted in the crowd dancing along to his set.

Kendall wore a white top, denim mini skirt, black leather jacket and black boots to the star-studded music festival, which is taking place in California this weekend.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first linked in February, when popular gossip website DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in Los Angeles.

The pair fueled dating rumours when they were spotted on a “double date” with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Earlier this month, the rumoured couple were spotted enjoying a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner went horse riding together, even sharing a horse at one point during the fun date. https://t.co/TanAhPmMup — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2023

A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars have been “spending time together”.

Another source told the outlet: “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Kendall has been single since her split from Devin Booker, who she was first linked to in April 2020, last year. Meanwhile Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, reportedly split from model Gabriela Berlingeri at the end of last year.