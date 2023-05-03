Kendall Jenner reveals how tall she was in THOSE Met Gala heels

A host of A-listers stepped out in serious style on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night.

Among the sea of celebrities was Kendall Jenner – who wore Marc Jacobs for the occasion.

The model donned a black sequin bodysuit, which featured a large silver sequin collar.

Kendall’s bodysuit featured long sleeves, which draped behind her as she made her way up the steps of the Met.

However, it was the model’s heels which garnered audience and media attention.

The 27-year-old wore black sparkly extra-platform heeled boots.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Kendall admitted: “I think I’m 6’7″.”

Kendall’s sister Kylie chimed in: “She’s the tallest person in the room! I was looking for her and I’m like ‘oh, there’s the tallest person .”

The model joked: “Yeah, if you need to find me I’m up here. If you need me to tell you who’s around, I can tell you.”