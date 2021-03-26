Kendall Jenner responds to pregnancy rumours – after momager Kris sent fans into a frenzy

The model spoke about having kids during the latest episode of KUWTK

Kendall Jenner responds to pregnancy rumours – after momager Kris sent fans...

Kendall Jenner has shut down speculation she’s expecting a baby, after her momager Kris accidentally sent fans into a frenzy.

On Thursday night, the 65-year-old raised eyebrows when she tweeted: “You got this!!! 🍼 @KendallJenner.”

Fans were puzzled by Kris’ tweet, and questioned whether Kendall is expecting her first child.

However, the 25-year-old was quick to shut down speculation.

Reposting her mother’s tweet last night, Kendall wrote: “mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Kris’ tweet was actually referencing the latest episode of KUWTK, which showed Kendall babysitting her nieces – True, Chicago and Psalm.

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021

Although she struggled to put all three kids to bed, Kendall admitted the experience made her “excited” for motherhood.

During a confessional, she said: “If anything, this experience didn’t turn me off from having kids. It actually made me more excited.”

The latest episode of KUWTK also shed light on Kim Kardashian’s relationship struggles with Kanye West, before she filed for divorce last month.