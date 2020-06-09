Fans thought she was faking her support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Kendall Jenner responds to claims she photoshopped a picture of herself protesting

Kendall Jenner has responded to claims she photoshopped a picture of herself protesting.

Over the weekend, a photo of the KUWTK star holding a photoshopped ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign started circulating on social media.

It wasn’t long before people started accusing Kendall of editing the photo herself, and faking her support for the Black Lives Matter movement – amid ongoing protests in the US.

After the photo went viral, Kendall took to Twitter to explain that she never posted the photo.

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

After Kendall set the record straight, people started resurfacing the controversial Pepsi ad she starred in back in 2017.

In April 2017, the model starred in a Pepsi ad that showed her handing a can of soda to a police officer to calm a protest.

People called out the ad for appropriating images of the Black Lives Matter movement – and after just 24 hours the ad was removed.

After removing the advert, Pepsi released a statement, which read: “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

“We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Kendall later addressed the controversy during the season 14 premiere of KUWTK.

“I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams,” she said to the camera. “But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, that I completely shut down.”

Kendall cried, “I would never purposely hurt someone ever. And I would, obviously, if I knew this was gonna be the outcome, like, I would have never done something like this. But you don’t know when you’re in the moment.”

“I just felt so f***ing stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent and that’s what got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset.”