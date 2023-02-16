Kendall Jenner responds to claims of a ‘bizarre photoshop fail’

Kendall Jenner has responded to claims of a “bizarre photoshop fail”.

Earlier this week, the model was accused of photoshopping one of her recent bikini pictures.

In the photo, Kendall’s hand appears slightly distorted and elongated as she poses.

One follower took to the comments section to write: “What up with that hand tho,” while a second said: “why the long hand?”

Kendall has since addressed claims of a bizarre photoshop fail.

The model’s pal Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram story, saying: “We’re sitting here analyzing… look how bizarre her hand looks normally.”

“This is live. Live footage of the hand,” she joked, while zooming in on Kendall’s long hands.

Kendall said: “It’s crazy.”

Hailey added that the model has always had “long ass hands and fingers” – but fans hadn’t picked up on it yet.