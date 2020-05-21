Kendall Jenner ordered to pay THOUSANDS to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit

She was one of many celebrities who promoted the event back in 2017

Kendall Jenner has been ordered to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit over her involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the KUWTK star has agreed to pay back just a fraction of the $275,000 she was allegedly paid to to promote the festival back in 2017.

In August 2019, the event’s trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint in New York’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court to seek the recovery of money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors and other entities involved in the failed festival.

Kendall was among a group of celebrities that were paid to promote the event on social media, alongside Emily Ratajkowski and other top models.

A since-deleted post shared on Kendall’s Instagram feed was captioned: “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay.”

The lawsuit accused Kendall of “intentionally [leading] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe” Kanye West, who founded the G.O.O.D. music label, was set perform at the festival.

The lawsuit stated: “This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner’s part.”

Kendall also received a slap on the wrist from the Federal Trade Commission for not clearly stating she was paid for the post.

