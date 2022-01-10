Kendall Jenner finally responds to backlash over ‘inappropriate’ dress she wore to friend’s wedding

Kendall Jenner has finally responded to backlash over the “inappropriate” dress she wore to a friend’s wedding.

Back in November, the model came under fire online after she shared photos of the outfit she wore to the reception of her pal Lauren Perez’s star-studded wedding in Miami.

The two-piece maxi dress by Mônot, which retails at around $1,450, featured diamond-shaped cut-out details.

Last week, Lauren took to Instagram to share more photos from her wedding day, as she celebrated the “greatest night of 2021”.

The post included snaps of Kendall, who was a bridesmaid, and her model friend Bella Hadid.

One fan commented on the photos: “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #cringe.”

Another follower responded to the comment, writing: “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf, why do you care, relax?

Lauren replied: “tell em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT !”

Kendall then wrote: “obvi asked for your approval in advance too 🥰 we love a beach wedding ❤️‍🔥”