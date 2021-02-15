Kendall Jenner confirms romance with NBA star

The couple have been linked since August

Kendall Jenner has confirmed her romance with NBA star Devin Booker.

The model was first linked to the basketball player back in August, after they were spotted dining at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant.

The couple were also spotted exchanging flirty messages on Instagram, and marked Valentine’s Day on Sunday by sharing loved-up snaps.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kendall shared a photo with her beau lying on top of her, while Devin also shared photos of his model girlfriend.

Last month, Devin left a flirty comment on Kendall’s bikini pic, writing: “Whew” along with a panting emoji.

The reality star and the Phoenix Suns basketball player have been spotted together on numerous occasions in recent months, including being papped on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona back in April.