Kendall Jenner breaks down after getting into explosive row with Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble on KUWTK

The model vowed to never speak to her sister again

Kendall Jenner breaks down after getting into explosive row with Kylie Jenner...

Kendall Jenner broke down in tears after getting into an explosive row with Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The famous family visited Palm Springs in the new episode, and as they got ready for a last-minute night on the town – Kendall and Kylie clashed over an outfit.

Later in the night, the sisters were set to travel back to LA with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble when they got into a serious row in the car.

After Kendall asked to be dropped off at her house, Kylie snapped: “Why would I drop you home, Kendall? I’m not going to go through the city to drop you home.”

The scene then cut to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kris, who were travelling in another car, receiving a call from Corey.

On the phone, Kendall and Kylie could be heard screaming at each other – before things got physical.

Kendall was then dropped off at a gas station on the side of the road, and the other car came to collect her.

Sobbing as she got into the car, Kendall told her mother and sisters: “I will never speak to Kylie ever again.”

The model went on to explain: “Kylie was like, ‘Jose, can we stop somewhere to go pee?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh yeah, and should I give him my address?’ She goes, ‘No, I’m not dropping you home, what do you think this is?'”

“Corey was like, ‘Stop the car, let’s get Kendall another car.’ Like, no. Why would I drive all the way by myself?”

Khloe interjected, “That’s not his place to dictate that!” and Kendall replied: “That’s what I said! I said, ‘Corey, shut up. You’re not even trying to be helpful. You want me out of this car.'”

“And then Corey, on everything, said ‘F*** you’ and turns around to the front. I said, ‘F*** you? You’re going to say f*** you?’ And that’s when I started getting hysterical. Because [Kylie] was like, ‘He didn’t say f*** you. I was listening to the whole [thing].'”

Kendall continued: “And I’m like, ‘No. I’m dead sober. I wouldn’t make s*** up.’ And she smacked me, not hard, she like, smacked me or something, so I came back at her and smacked her in the face and then she took her heel and put it into my neck. So then I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight.”

“The fact that my sister, my blood, was reacting that way, it’s so upsetting,” she added.

In an attempt to comfort Kendall, Khloe said: “Listen, I’m sorry you’re upset and you have every right to be. She’s drunk right now.”

Kendall cried: “She’s making it seem like I’m f***ing crazy. I don’t know how I’ll be able to forget this. I really don’t.”

During a camera confessional, Kylie explained her side of the story by saying: “All I remember Corey doing is trying to break us up. I don’t really feel like this fight is about Corey. I feel like this is between me and Kendall, and I know Corey wants the best for both of us.”

“We’re both very upset. I think there was a lot of miscommunication because she thought I was going to take her all the way to Beverly Hills home, and I just never agreed to that, so. Things just got very out of hand.”

Meanwhile, Kendall said: “I don’t think I ever would have thought either of them were capable of taking it to that level with me, especially because I was just kind of chilling and asked a simple question.”

“I just didn’t ever see it needing to get to that point, and I already know Kylie is going to downplay the situation and make it seem like she did nothing wrong.”

