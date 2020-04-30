Kendall Jenner applauded for her epic response to sexist comments about her and NBA players

This is too funny!

Kendall Jenner applauded for her epic response to sexist comments about her...

Kendall Jenner has been applauded for her epic response to sexist comments about her and NBA players.

The supermodel clapped back after a Twitter user said she is “passed around” by NBA players, referencing her fondness for dating sports stars.

After another Twitter user suggested, “Maybe she passing them around 🤷🏽‍♀️,” Kendall cheekily replied: “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this c**ch.”

Fans loved Kendall’s sassy response, and her famous sisters also applauded her epic comeback on Twitter.

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Kendall’s epic response to sexist comments comes after she was recently linked to Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

TMZ have reported that the model went on a road trip with Devin, after they were pictured looking loved up at rest stop in Arizona.

Before she was linked to Devin, Kendall famously dated NBA star Ben Simmons last year, and she also had a fling with Blake Griffin back in 2018.

