Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles ‘growing close again’ following their recent breakups

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are reportedly growing close again, following their recent breakups.

The model and the former One Direction star were first linked in 2013, and they dated on-and-off until 2016.

The pair, who have remained friendly over the years, are both newly single again following their splits from Devin Booker and Olivia Wilde.

According to The Sun, Kendall and Harry have been leaning on each other in recent weeks, amid speculation they may rekindle their romance.

A source told the publication: “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.”

“Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time.”

The insider continued: “Close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all of those practical problems they faced years ago are still there.”

“That said, their friends speculate that they might hang out over the holidays.”

“In the past they have gone away together shortly after respective break-ups, so they could very well end up on a yacht soaking up the sun in the next couple of months.”

It comes after Kendall was spotted at Harry’s concert in Los Angeles with Hailey Bieber and her sister Kylie Jenner last week.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, fans believe Harry blew a kiss in Kendall’s direction while performing his hit song Love Of My Life.