Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spark rumours they’re back together

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together?

The model and her basketball star boyfriend, who were first linked in April 2020, called it quits earlier this month.

But just days after their split hit headlines, the pair were spotted hanging out together at Soho House in Malibu, California.

OMG THEY'RE BACK 😭 Kendall and Devin in Malibu yesterday 🥰😩 pic.twitter.com/b3AhZZQbWV — booken (@kendallxdevin) June 27, 2022

In the paparazzi shots, which were taken on Sunday, Kendall and Devin appeared to be in good spirits as they smiled and laughed together.

Kendall, 25, sported a white cropped top, an oversized shirt, a pair of linen trousers, and some sunglasses for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Devin wore an oversized white T-shirt, a gold chain, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

The sighting came just hours after eagle-eyed fans spotted Devin had ‘liked’ Kendall’s latest racy Instagram post.

The reality star shared a photo of herself sunbathing completely naked to the social media platform, and captioned the post: “🤗”

One fan commented: “Single energy lmao,” and a second wrote: “Love me some breakup posts.”

A third penned: “Oh! She said let hot girl summer commence 😂”, and another fan commented: “Single kendall is a big mood.”

A source told E! News last week: “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.”

The insider added that while the former couple had a “really nice time” in Italy together for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, “once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles”.

According to the source, Kendall told the NBA star, 25, she “wanted space and time apart,” however, it may not be a permanent breakup.

“They have been in touch since and do care about one another,” the insider noted.

“They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split.”