Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted on ‘double date’ with A-list couple amid romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted on a “double date” with Hailey and Justin Bieber over the weekend.

In photos published by TMZ, the model and the rapper were papped leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills just minutes apart, while the Biebers snuck out from the back of the restaurant almost an hour beforehand.

The sighting comes just days after Kendall was reportedly spotted kissing Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted Out With Justin & Hailey Bieber https://t.co/LvPB5TdEAA — E! News (@enews) February 19, 2023

Kendall has been single since her split from Devin Booker, who she was first linked to in April 2020, last year.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the model and the basketball player parted ways with “love and respect for one another”.

A source told the outlet: “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.“

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The insider added that the pair’s decision to go their separate ways was mutual and that they planned to stay in touch.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny reportedly split from model Gabriela Berlingeri at the end of last year.