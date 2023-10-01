Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny go Instagram official with their relationship

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have gone Instagram official with their relationship.

The pair were first romantically linked in February, when popular gossip website DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in LA.

They fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted on a “double date” with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber, and later enjoyed a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre.

The couple have kept tight-lipped about their relationship, but they have finally made it Instagram official with a new Gucci campaign.

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, are the new faces of the Gucci Valigeria travel line.

In photos and videos from the campaign, the couple are seen carrying various suitcases and other bags from the signature Gucci Savoy collection.

In a statement, Gucci said: “The House’s latest campaign embraces the spirit of ‘Gucci Ancora,’ as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci’s community.”

“Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui.”

“Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s.”

It comes after Bad Bunny revealed why he keeps his relationship with Kendall private.

During his cover story interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month, he said: “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

“[My friends and family] are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for [fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”