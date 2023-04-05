Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy romantic horseback riding date

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been spotted on another romantic date, amid their surprise relationship.

The model and the rapper were first linked in February, when popular gossip website DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in Los Angeles.

The pair fueled dating rumours when they were spotted on a “double date” with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber.

In new photos published by TMZ, the reality star and award-winning artist were spotted enjoying a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California.

Kendall, 27, took the reigns while her beau, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sat behind her with his hands on her waist.

It comes after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars have been “spending time together”.

Another source told the outlet: “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner went horse riding together, even sharing a horse at one point during the fun date. https://t.co/TanAhPmMup — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2023

Kendall has been single since her split from Devin Booker, who she was first linked to in April 2020, last year.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the model and the basketball player parted ways with “love and respect for one another”.

A source told the outlet: “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.“

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The insider added that the pair’s decision to go their separate ways was mutual and that they planned to stay in touch.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny reportedly split from model Gabriela Berlingeri at the end of last year.