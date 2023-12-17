Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny allegedly ‘split’ after ‘rocky’ relationship

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly “split” after a “rocky” relationship.

The couple were first romantically linked in February, when popular gossip website DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in LA.

They fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted on a “double date” with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber, and later enjoyed a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre.

Now a source close to the celebrities has told, The Messenger: “There’s no bad blood.”

“They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules.”

The insider also revealed that Kendall, 27, “felt the relationship ran its course.”

The outlet also alleged that the split happened weeks ago.

Rumours of their “secret split” circulated last month, after the model shared a cryptic post to her Instagram, raising eyebrows amongst her followers.

Sharing a sunset photo, Kendall simply wrote: “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

One Instagram user penned: “Sounds like a break up post.”

Another wrote: “Break up vibes :(.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “She and Badbunny just break up!😭.”

Back in October, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, revealed why he keeps his relationship with Kendall private.

During his cover story interview with Vanity Fair, the Puerto Rico native said: “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

“[My friends and family] are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything.”

“As for [fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”