Kendall Jenner admits she wants Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to give romance another go

Kendall Jenner admits she wants Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to give...

Kendall Jenner has admitted she wants Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to give their romance another go.

The former couple started dating back in 2006, before splitting for good in 2015.

The reality stars continue to co-parent their three children –Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6.

In a teaser clip for the upcoming and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney’s sisters Kendall, Kim and Khloe discuss the possibility of the old flames rekindling their romance.

In the clip, Kim told her sisters that she spotted the pair asleep on the couch together, explaining: “They were separate, they weren’t spooning on the couch or anything. They weren’t far away though, they were close.”

Khloe revealed she was called to babysit Penelope: “Kourt asked if I would have a sleepover with P because she’s been asking.”

The trio then realised that Kourtney and Scott had the house to themselves, with Kendall sharing her hopes that the couple would reunite.

“Do you think they’re hooking up again? I just want them to try,” she admitted.

Khloe replied: “I mean Scott’s single right now. If he fully moves on, like has a baby does that, she’s going to freak out.”

“What’s the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they’re like, ‘You know what? We don’t vibe with this.’ They’re also too p**** to try.”

Kim added: “I think they’re afraid of messing up their good co-parenting.”

The news comes amid reports that Scott has been supportive of Kourtney’s new romance with Travis Barker.

A source told E! News: “Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he’s a great guy.”

“He’s really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it’s not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship.

“She hasn’t dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy,” the insider explained, adding the former couple “are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents.”

“There’s no romance there and he couldn’t be happier that she’s moved on.As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney’s in a good place, then Scott is happy for them.”

Scott has also been linked to model Amelia Hamlin in recent months, which came after his split from Sofia Richie.

Scott, 37, and Amelia, 19, sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

They were later papped walking arm-in-arm on a beach in Malibu, and also celebrated Thanksgiving together back in November.

Amelia is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.