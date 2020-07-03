Kendall and Kylie Jenner shut down claims they ‘neglected’ to pay workers based in Bangladesh

A statement has been released on behalf of their clothing brand

Kendall and Kylie Jenner shut down claims they ‘neglected’ to pay workers...

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have slammed reports that their clothing brand Kendall + Kylie neglected to pay workers based in Bangladesh.

The Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement, after Global Brands Group was recently accused of not paying garment suppliers for orders produced in February and March.

In a post shared on their official Instagram page, the company denied having “any relationship” with Global Brands Group.

The statement reads: “We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumor that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This is untrue. The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG.”

“The brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past in a sales and business development capacity only, but we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG.”

The statement continued: “We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products.”

“We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods.”

Global Brands Group also issued a statement to their official website stating they “do not design or manufacture any product for Kendall + Kylie.”

