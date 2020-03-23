Kendall and Kylie Jenner ‘fighting’ during self-isolation

Both Kendall and Kylie are practicing social distancing

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have admitted that they are currently feuding.

The sisters are separately self isolating amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Kylie has uploaded a series of throwback snaps to her Instagram story, and shared an image from last year on her feed.

The photograph shows her posing with her older sister Kendall, wearing matching white tank tops.

In the comments section, model Kendall was quick to comment:

“Aren’t we fighting?”

Kylie responded, saying that thy were indeed in a fight but that she liked her appearance in the image.

“Yes but my titties are sitting nice in this pic,” she retorted.

Kylie has been sharing a number of updates on her life as she self-isolates at home with daughter Stormi.