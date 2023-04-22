Kelsey Parker ‘splits from electrician’ – after just MONTHS of dating

Kelsey Parker has reportedly split from electrician Sean Boggans, after just months of dating.

The 32-year-old’s husband Tom sadly passed away on March 30 aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The singer had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

It was previously reported that Kelsey and Sean met while on a break with her friends to Rhodes last September, eight months after Tom’s death.

However, a source has since told The UK Sun that the mum-of-two has split from the electrician.

They said: “Kelsey has ended her relationship with Sean and is focusing on herself and the kids.”

“The anniversary of Tom’s death last month was incredibly difficult. Being alone is the best thing for Kelsey at this point in time.”

“After Tom passed away Kelsey threw herself into work and the children,” the source continued. “But as Tom’s anniversary approached she realised how much she was struggling and decided to end it with Sean.”

“Kelsey is being supported by her family and friends and is trying to keep her head up for the children.”

The source added that Sean understood Kelsey’s decision.

Kelsey previously revealed that her late husband Tom would be happy for her to find love again.

Speaking on her reality show, the 32-year-old admitted they never really discussed her moving on with another man – but Kelsey believes Tom would be “happy” for her to do so.

In an episode of Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, the mother-of-two visited a widows’ group at a local pub.

When asked by a fellow widower if she thought Tom would be “happy” to see her move on, Kelsey responded: “We didn’t really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me.”

“He’d just want me to be happy. And I’m so young.”