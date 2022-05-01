Kelsey Parker recalls ‘beautiful’ final moment with husband Tom before he died

Kelsey Parker has recalled the “beautiful” final moment she shared with her husband Tom before he died.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

In her first interview since Tom’s tragic death, Kelsey told The Sun: “I was with him. It was still beautiful until the very end. It was just us and there was so much love in that room.”

The mum-of-two recalled: “I got into bed with him. We were in bed together for two hours, I just wanted that time with him. I didn’t want anyone coming in.”

“We needed that time together to talk. It was romantic even then. Yes, we were in a hospice but that was Tom as a person, it never mattered where we were.”

“He was always so romantic, loving and caring, and absolutely worshipped the ground I walked on.”

Kelsey continued: “That night I could see within him that he was still trying to figure a way out of this. He’d been in the hospice for just over a week.”

“I said, ‘You know Tom, I will be OK, the kids will be OK. I will make sure that everything you want them to know, the things that you’ve taught me over the years, I promise to teach them it all’.”

“He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger. I think he knew then it was the end but he still had the Tom fight in him. He didn’t want to go.”

“You always want that miracle and I was wishing for that miracle. Of course you want that.”

Speaking about Tom’s final performance with The Wanted on the last night of their reunion tour, Kelsey said: “Tom just really, really wanted to do that tour, and I’m so proud of him for doing it. But the morning after I felt something was wrong.”

“I thought it might be exhaustion. He went downhill, as they say, from there. He wanted to go into the hospice. I wanted him to stay at home but he made that choice.”

“The very end happened quite quickly, which was typical Tom. His mum always says how he does everything so fast. But I’m so thankful and grateful for that. He wasn’t in any pain and we didn’t go through weeks and weeks of watching him suffer.”

“It was like he’d decided, ‘No, I can’t put anyone through anything more. I’ve done the tour, I’ve done everything I set out to do. I’ve raised all this money, all this awareness for brain cancer, I’ve been open about it all but now it’s time for me to go’. That’s what it felt like when it happened.”

Opening up about Tom’s final moments, Kelsey said: “We had music playing in the room all day for him, it was his life and it was his passion. Live Forever by Oasis was playing. He was sedated and I was holding his hand.”

“Everyone was at the hospice, all our family and friends, but it was just me with him in the room. We had that time together. When he passed away I closed his eyes and I gave him a kiss and said I love you. I told him he was my everything.”

After saying goodbye to her husband, Kelsey headed outside, where she received a special sign.

She recalled: “I was sitting there on this bench, crying, when I looked up and this feather fell down from the sky.”

“I said to Tom before he passed away, ‘Will you give me signs every day’, and he said, ‘Yes’. I knew straight away it was him. I kept that feather, I still have it in a little glass pot on my dressing table.”

Kelsey went on to say: “I try to tell myself how lucky I am. How lucky I was to find Tom, the love of my life, my soulmate and best friend.”

“What me and Tom had some people don’t ever find that in their lifetimes. It’s so hard but I’ve got to concentrate on all the positives. And I will continue to look for his special signs every day because I know he’ll be with me watching over us all.”