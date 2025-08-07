Kelsey Parker opens up about the devastating loss of baby boy in emotional TV interview

Kelsey Parker has opened up about the devastating loss of her baby son in an emotional TV interview.

Back in June, the 34-year-old shared the heartbreaking news that her son, who she named Phoenix, was stillborn at 39 weeks.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV’s Lorraine today, Kelsey revealed how she has been coping with the loss of her baby, who she was expecting with her partner Will Lindsay.

The devastating news came just over thee years after the death of her husband Tom Parker, who died from a brain tumour at the age of 33.

The couple shared two children together – Aurelia, four, and Bohdi, three.

Christine said to Kelsey: “You’ve had to learn to live with various coping mechanisms since Tom passed away, suddenly you’re having to tap into those again.

“I know the children have been, and always will be this driving force for you… you still have to make them breakfast, take them to school. You still have to create a normal life for them…”

Kelsey replied: “My kids are my everything, they have got me through the darkest of times, I can’t believe I’m back here three and a half years later dealing with such a loss and a devastation…

“But me and Will have the kids and they have to have normality, they have to go to school,” she said, referencing her partner Will Lindsay.

“I did do the school run and for me, I think you have to rip the plaster off at some point, and if I’d left it until after the summer holidays and I came back and saw the parents, people don’t know what to say, we are so awful about talking about grief, loss and death and us as a family, we’re not.

“So, I did get up and do the school run, I faced everyone,” she explained.

Kelsey also shared how she explained the news to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“It’s being honest, it’s telling them facts because I never wanted them to feel like I’ve not been honest,” she said.

“I don’t like the thought of them being in separate rooms to adults and adults having separate conversations because kids listen.’

“They’ve gone through this before, they’ve lost their dad, they know their dad is with the angels now so we’ve said Phoenix has gone with your daddy.”

“We just take each day, and each day looks so different for both of us but I’m strong,” Kelsey added.

“I keep saying this but I am actually really strong and the one thing that we are guaranteed is that we are going to die and I do think talking about death and grief is so important.”

Kelsey and her partner Will announced they were expecting a baby back in January, four months after confirming their romance on Instagram.

Five months later, Kelsey shared the tragic news that they baby son was “born sleeping” at 39 weeks.