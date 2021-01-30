The singer has welcomed another baby with her husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland announces the birth of her second child

Kelly Rowland has announced the birth of her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The Destiny’s Child star gave birth to a son named Noah on January 21st.

Announcing the news on Instagram today, the singer shared an adorable snap of her 6-year-old son Titan doting over his little brother.

She captioned the post: “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

“We are truly grateful,” Kelly added, before revealing he was born at 8:13pm on January 21st and weighed 7lbs. 8oz.

The news comes just three months after the 39-year-old announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump on the cover of Women’s Health.

Kelly and Tim tied the knot in Costa Rica back in 2014, before welcoming their now six-year-old son Titan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)