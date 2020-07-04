Kelly Rowland admits she ‘almost lost everything’ trying to keep up with the celebrity lifestyle

Kelly Rowland admits she ‘almost lost everything’ trying to keep up with...

Kelly Rowland has admitted she “almost lost everything” trying to keep up with the celebrity lifestyle.

The singer opened up about her struggles with money for the first time during a Zoom interview with pastor Erwin McManus.

During their chat, the 39-year-old was asked where her commitment to generosity came from.

Kelly replied: “I watched my mum be a generous person. I watched her give her very last. I watched her give with faith, and I would be thinking ‘Where am I gonna eat?!'”

“Even going through my own time where there was a lot of – no one will believe this and it’ll actually be the first time I talk about it – where I almost lost everything because I was so busy trying to keep up,” Kelly continued.

“Whether it was the look, whether it was the wardrobe, whether it was the car, whether it was the place, whether it was the – you know what I mean? All that silliness.”

She said: “I was ‘rich broke,’ and I will never forget having this moment … I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just don’t know what to do.’ ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on May 1, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Kelly explained that her friend advised her to donate to the church, despite her financial woes, and she believes it turned her situation around.

“Literally the following week, things just started to happen. Good things,” she said.