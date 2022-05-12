Kelly Osbourne announces she’s expecting her first child

Kelly Osbourne has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The 37-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday evening alongside photos of her holding a sonogram.

She captioned the post: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜🥹”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Stacey Solomon commented: “Congratulations Kelly! Sending you all the love and cuddles 🖤”

The Hills star Audrina Patridge wrote: “😍😍😍😍 congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ your going to be such an amazing momma,” while Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler penned: “Congrats love! X”

Kelly is currently dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.