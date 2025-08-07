Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies aged 48

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and the father of her children, Brandon Blackstock, has died at the age of 48.

The family shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.”

It continued: “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

This comes on the same day that Kelly canceled her last remaining shows of her Las Vegas residency as she revealed that her ex-husband had been ill.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the American Idol star revealed that the father of her kids and ex-husband Brandon has “been ill.”

She penned: “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Sessions dates in Las Vegas.”

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Kelly didn’t disclose information about what would happen to fans who had already purchased tickets to her postponed residency dates.

The Since U Been Gone singer shared two kids with Brandon: River (11) and Remington (9).

Earlier this year, Kelly appeared to take a jab at her ex-husband during a march episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

She agreed with the podcast host that her kids were more accommodating of their father’s scheduling conflicts than of her busy schedule.

She mentioned how strange it was that River and Remington seem to “innately” have the understanding that Brandon should be given more grace about being too busy to spend time with them.

“Isn’t it funny though how different it is? Even from a young age, we didn’t teach them, just innately you’re like… he’s allowed to be somewhere, but you’re not? That is like real interesting. Yeah, there’s a lot that I keep in,” said Kelly.

“‘Cause co-parenting is fun!’ It’s like, ‘Oh, he couldn’t come cause of this.’ ‘I’m like, ‘OK, cool. What! Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?’”

Kelly’s relationship with Brandon began in 2012, and the pair tied the knot the following year.