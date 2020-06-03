Kelly Clarkson slams ‘selfish looters’ for overshadowing Black Lives Matter protests

The singer believes they are "taking advantage" of the protests

Kelly Clarkson has slammed “selfish looters” for overshadowing the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the US.

Taking to Twitter, the singer slammed looters for “taking advantage” of current events, as she shared a video of a black woman expressing her frustration to a group of soldiers.

Kelly wrote: “There is so much chaos and confusion happening right now so please don’t just pay attention to the selfish idiots that are looting and tearing us apart even more, and see the hope, and the empathy, and hear the conversation from true leadership like all the people in this video.”

The singer continued to explain her current situation in Los Angeles.

“I live & am currently n LA with sirens going off, police everywhere, living under constant curfews, places being looted & broken into & having 2 explain this to my children so I understand BUT those looters that r selfish & taking advantage don’t care about any lives but their own,” she tweeted.

In a later tweet, Kelly clarified her thoughts by writing: “Okay so for the few that didn’t understand me in this last tweet. I am asking people to stay focused on the POINT of all of this.”

“Black lives matter, not the looters who are taking advantage of these protests. These protests and this message is too important to get overshadowed,” she wrote.

It’s sad how my words r being twisted. I’m used 2 it happening by now but not w/such an important issue. My intentions have been & always will be 2 do the right thing. & the right thing is to listen, to educate myself, & 2 be a part of the change I wish to see. Black Lives Matter — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 3, 2020

“It’s sad how my words r being twisted. I’m used 2 it happening by now but not w/such an important issue,” she continued.

“My intentions have been & always will be 2 do the right thing. & the right thing is to listen, to educate myself, & 2 be a part of the change I wish to see. Black Lives Matter.”

Protests against police brutality have taken place across the US since last week, following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

George died in hospital last Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media last week, sparking mass protests across the US.

Following calls for his arrest, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired.

