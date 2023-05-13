Kelly Clarkson breaks her silence following claims of a ‘toxic work environment’ on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson has broken her silence, following recent allegations of a toxic work environment on her talk show.

On Friday, Rolling Stone published a report that claimed the show’s producers “overworked” and “underpaid” employees behind the scenes.

Employees also alleged that working on the daytime talk show was “traumatizing” to their mental health.

Kelly has since taken to Instagram to address the allegations.

The singer wrote in a statement: “In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

“I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

“Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself.”

Kelly concluded her statement by writing: “There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal said: “We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue.”

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”