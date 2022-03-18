Kellie Harrington wins praise after showing off her vocal talents in surprise Late Late Show performance

Kellie Harrington has won praise online after showing off her vocal talents on The Late Late Show.

Alongside being a champion boxer, the Dublin native revealed she’s also an incredible singer on Thursday night as she delivered a surprise performance during the show’s St. Patrick’s Day special.

Sitting alongside Ryan Tubridy and Hollywood actor John C. Reilly, the Olympic medallist belted out a stunning rendition of ‘Grace’.

The studio audience and viewers at home were stunned by Kellie’s amazing voice, and after she stopped singing, the sports star confessed: “I can’t believe I just sung that on TV!”

Following her appearance on the Late Late, viewers took to Twitter to praise her vocal talents.

One viewer wrote: “Talent throughout. She can now put you to sleep in a good way instead of putting you to sleep with that right hand of hers 😂.”

Another tweeted: “Just when you think Kellie Harrington couldn’t become any more of a legend. Is there anything that lady can’t do?! #LateLateShow #latelate.”

