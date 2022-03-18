Ad
Kellie Harrington wins praise after showing off her vocal talents in surprise Late Late Show performance

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kellie Harrington has won praise online after showing off her vocal talents on The Late Late Show.

Alongside being a champion boxer, the Dublin native revealed she’s also an incredible singer on Thursday night as she delivered a surprise performance during the show’s St. Patrick’s Day special.

Sitting alongside Ryan Tubridy and Hollywood actor John C. Reilly, the Olympic medallist belted out a stunning rendition of ‘Grace’.

The studio audience and viewers at home were stunned by Kellie’s amazing voice, and after she stopped singing, the sports star confessed: “I can’t believe I just sung that on TV!”

Following her appearance on the Late Late, viewers took to Twitter to praise her vocal talents.

One viewer wrote: “Talent throughout. She can now put you to sleep in a good way instead of putting you to sleep with that right hand of hers 😂.”

Another tweeted: “Just when you think Kellie Harrington couldn’t become any more of a legend. Is there anything that lady can’t do?! #LateLateShow #latelate.”

