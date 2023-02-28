Ad
Keke Palmer announces the birth of her first child

Keke Palmer has announced the birth of her first child with her beau Darius Jackson.

The former Nickelodeon star shared the news via Instagram on Monday.

The actress wrote: “Hey son!!!! Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Sharing her son’s unusual moniker, Keke penned: “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcomed to the world baby Leo.”

The 29-year-old announced her pregnancy during her SNL hosting debut on November 3.

The actress excitedly told the audience that, “this has been the biggest blessing. I’m going to be a mom.”

Keke and Darius first met in May 2021, but they first made their relationship public three months later in August.

