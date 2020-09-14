Keith Walsh says it’s ‘time to say goodbye’ as he leaves RTÉ 2FM

The popular presenter has worked on the station for 7 years

Keith Walsh says it’s ‘time to say goodbye’ as he leaves RTÉ...

Keith Walsh has said it’s “time to say goodbye” as he announces he is leaving RTÉ 2FM.

The popular presenter has worked on the radio station for seven years, previously presenting early morning programme Breakfast Republic with Bernard O’Shea and Jennifer Zamparelli – before taking over the 5pm-7pm slot on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

Keith took to Twitter this evening to announce that he is taking a “leap of faith” as he moves on from his position.

“So long 2fm, it’s been a blast,” he wrote, “We had 7 great years together and I enjoyed every last one.”

“In that time, I did a bit of radio, completed 2 marathons, travelled to Kenya, Palestine and Malawi, made a few TV shows, did a bit of acting and wrote a play.

“But it’s time for me to take a leap of faith, time to see what else is out there,” he continued.

“Big shout out, radio style, to all of my 2fm colleagues and friends, you are great people and you are doing great work.”

“Special shout out to Jennifer, Bernard and Lottie [Ryan], we’ll meet again. As for me, keep an eye out for my podcast, book, documentary and please come to my play, details of all to be announced very soon.

“Thanks for listening and thanks for your support, you have given me a platform and I can’t wait to use it. So long and thanks for all the fish.

“‘I trust the next chapter, because I know the author'”, he quoted.

