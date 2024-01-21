Keith Duffy ‘hopeful’ he can rekindle his relationship with wife Lisa Smith

Keith Duffy is reportedly “hopeful” he can rekindle his relationship with wife Lisa Smith.

On Saturday, fans were shocked by reports the Boyzone star had split from his wife after 25 years of marriage.

However, a source has since told The Irish Sun that a reunion could be on the horizon.

“There is no one else involved,” the insider said.

“It is serious, but Keith is hopeful that they can sort this thing out. They care deeply for one another and their children.”

Their split was first reported by The Mirror, who claimed the 49-year-old had moved out of their family home right before Christmas.

According to the publication, they have also stopped following each other on social media, with sources saying Keith has been “in bits”.

“It has come as a shock to everyone,” a source told the outlet.

“Back in July, they appeared happier than ever while celebrating 25 years together on a trip of a lifetime to the French Riviera.”

The insiders added that the pair are determined to keep things civil for the sake of their two children – Jay, 27, and daughter Mia, 23.

The Boyzone star has always been very protective of his marriage, and has rarely spoken about their relationship in interviews.

The longtime couple first met at a nightclub in Dublin in 1995, and they tied the knot three years later in Las Vegas.

Last July, Keith and Lisa gushed about each on social media as they celebrated their 25th anniversary.

At the time, Keith wrote on Instagram: “We’ve had our ups and downs, our fair share of obstacles along the way but our love and friendship and desire, our fight for each other and we are still going.

“Happy anniversary Smithy, our ­silver wedding! All in the blink of an eye. Watching our children grow up with you has been the highlight of my life.”

“Thank you for your unconditional love, support and understanding. I love you with all my heart.”

In a separate post, Lisa wrote on social media: “Celebrating 25 years married to my bestie, longest time ever I’ve had him home all to myself!”

“Love him even more, thanks for the laughs and the joy of being loved, feeling very blessed #still going strong.”