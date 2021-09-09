Keilidh Cashell reveals drama between her and Suzanne Jackson’s brand is ‘squashed’ after controversy

The MUA has admitted she learned a lot from the experience

Keilidh Cashell has revealed that the drama between her and Suzanne Jackson’s brand SOSU by SJ has been “squashed”.

Earlier this year, the brand came under fire after they announced plans to re-release the Urban Bible eyeshadow palette – two years after it was initially created and released as a collaboration with Keilidh.

At the time, the popular MUA claimed her name was removed from the re-released palette without her knowledge, and took to her Instagram to share her disappointment.

The brand later released a statement apologising to Keilidh, and said although they were legally allowed to re-release the palette, they would remove the product from sale “with immediate effect”.

SOSU by SJ said: “This is not a decision we take lightly as of course there are financial investments involved, but as well as our words of apology we want to show action.”

“We will learn from this because we care about the people who collaborate with us and are associated with our brand. We would like to reiterate that there was no intention here to hurt or upset anyone.”

Speaking to Goss.ie ahead of her guest judge appearance on Glow Up Ireland tonight, Keilidh opened up about the situation.

The 24-year-old said: “We both put our statements up online, so everything is squashed at the moment.”

Keilidh, who has since launched her own brand called Kash Beauty, also admitted she learned a lot from the experience.

“Of course it was a learning experience, I have to learn from that myself now as a brand owner,” she said.

“I have to make sure that there’s no corners cut or that if I’m working with anybody that everything is done completely right.”

“So to be honest, it was just a learning experience as myself as a brand to be like the do’s and don’ts or to make sure it doesn’t happen myself down the line.”

Speaking about her appearance on Glow Up Ireland tonight, the MUA explained she was brought in as a guest judge to test the contestants skills on social media.

Keilidh asked them all to create an amazing makeup look for TikTok, based off items that can be found in the recycling centre.

“They have to create a whole concept and look out of recycled items,” she revealed.

“I know my audience loves seeing me creating something out of nothing, taking a CocaCola can and making a big head piece out of it, that’s what we’re going to expect out of this or my episode.”

“They’re really, really put to the test in there. You can just feel the tension, and they’re all so determined… they want to do themselves proud, they want to do everyone else proud.”

“The tension is crazy, the atmosphere is like wow… so I’m excited for you to see this

episode.”