Keeping Up With The Kardashians star unmasked on The Masked Singer US

Fans were left shocked after the latest Masked Singer US unmasking.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

WARNING: Article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 2 of The Masked Singer.

The latest episode aired on Fox in the US on Wednesday night, which revealed the identity of The Phoenix as Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking to Us Weekly about her stint on the popular show, the Olympic gold medallist said: “I’m excited for my family to see this. I had to keep this a big secret, but of course [my son] Brandon knew because he was helping.”

“Kendall and Kylie, when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer, they gave me this strange look and said ‘Dad, why are you doing this?’”

“I told them, ‘I need a challenge! I’ve just been sitting around, I want to do this.’ They said, ‘You are crazy.’ I’m interested for Kendall and Kylie and the rest of my family to see it.”

“I go months upon months with nothing to do with no challenges out there, and I’m just sitting on my butt I had nothing else going on,” the reality star explained.

“I come from the world where I run fast, jump over things and throw things far. I didn’t come from the singing world.”

“I’ve always told my kids, ‘The ability to grow is directly related to the amount of insecurity you can take in your life.’ And boy, was I insecure about singing. So, I thought, ‘Let’s try this and put myself out there and try something I’ve never done before.’”

“If I’m telling my kids this, the least I could do is take my own advice. This was so out of my element, when I said yes, I was nervous. They gave me a vocal coach and we worked on three songs to get down.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the latest unmasking, with one viewer tweeting: “CAITLYN JENNER ON THE MASKED SINGER , HOW ICONIC !!!”

A second wrote: “Caitlyn Jenner on The Masked Singer is not something I ever thought would happen lol”

Last week’s show saw the unmasking of the shows “biggest celebrity yet”, with The Snail’s identity being revealed as Kermit The Frog.

Both judges and viewers at home were left speechless by the unmasking, with the iconic unmasking going viral.

