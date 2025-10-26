Keelin Moncrieff announces she’s expecting second child in sweet social media post

Keelin Moncrieff has announced she’s expecting her second child in a sweet Instagram post.

The content creator shares one daughter already, whom she refers to online as ‘B’, with her partner, Jason Hamilton.

Posting to her social media, Keelin shared the big news, as she shared a collection of snaps, including ones where she is getting an ultrasound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keelin Moncrieff (@kee_mon)

She captioned the post: “best big sister in the world incoming 🤭,” as she included her daughter in a collection of the snaps.

Fellow Irish content creators congratulated Keelin in the comments, as Charleen Murphy wrote: “Omg congratulations Keelin🥺❤️❤️”

Olivia Spuds wrote: “Congratulations omg!!!💕 😭,” as Kasey Campion penned: “Congrats !!!!”

The big news comes months after the 28-year-old revealed she was marking a major milestone as she embarked on a “new adventure” with her family.

In a YouTube video titled “I have some news”, the 28-year-old shared her announcement in a voiceover that played over a montage of home videos.

She said at the time: “I have been gone for a while, but I have good reason. With some big news to share with you all, that I’m emigrating in four days.”

She explained that she and Jason “decided to use our free will and start a new adventure.” Throughout the video, Keelin shared some of the things on her bucket list for the next while, including a girls’ trip to London and spending time with friends and family before moving away. Although she did not reveal where she and her young family are emigrating at the time, the comments section of the video was flooded with both support and fans speculating where they might go. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keelin Moncrieff (@kee_mon) One viewer wrote: “Keelin, your videos always make me so emotional, but in the best way. So excited for you, Jason and B!! I hope the move is everything and more,’ one viewer wrote.” Another said, “Exciting news! Watching and hoping I can someday move abroad with my baba one day too. My guess is… Portugal?” Back in 2024, the influencer used her social media platforms to discuss the housing crisis in Ireland at the time. Appearing on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Keelin explained that she had been trying her best to buy her own home, but realised that her only option was to buy a property miles away from her family who are based in North Dublin. Speaking to Sarah McInerney, she said, “I’m also someone who makes a substantial salary for my age, so it’s nothing to do with my spending I’m saving and I can get approved for a mortgage.” “But I cannot afford to live anywhere I grew up, or anywhere around my family. So actually me moving home in the first place was probably futile because I’m going to have to move up to Donegal.”