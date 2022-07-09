Keanu Reeves branded a ‘class act’ after airport encounter with young fan

Ad
Keanu Reeves has been branded a “class act”, following a sweet airport encounter with a young fan.

In a viral thread on Twitter, Andrew Kimmel⁠ recounted the heartwarming exchange he witnessed at the baggage claim area after a transatlantic flight from London to New York.

Andrew recalled how the actor was waiting for his luggage when a young boy approached him for an autograph.

Keanu kindly obliged, before he “happily responded to every single” question the young fan had.

After recounting their heartwarming conversation, Andrew said: “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight.”

“I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

