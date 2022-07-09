Keanu Reeves branded a ‘class act’ after airport encounter with young fan

Keanu Reeves has been branded a “class act”, following a sweet airport encounter with a young fan.

In a viral thread on Twitter, Andrew Kimmel⁠ recounted the heartwarming exchange he witnessed at the baggage claim area after a transatlantic flight from London to New York.

Andrew recalled how the actor was waiting for his luggage when a young boy approached him for an autograph.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Keanu kindly obliged, before he “happily responded to every single” question the young fan had.

After recounting their heartwarming conversation, Andrew said: “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight.”

“I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022