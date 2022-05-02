Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole break their silence after being held at knifepoint while in LA

Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole have broken their silence after being held at knifepoint while in Los Angeles.

The Love Island stars were on route to a party on Thursday night when a woman threatened them with a knife, leaving them “shaken up”.

Taking to their Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, Kaz said: “We just wanted to jump on really quickly and say thank you for all the messages we have received.”

“We’re leaving LA now, our cab’s downstairs to go to the airport,” the 27-year-old explained.

Liberty, 22, added: “Obviously it was a scary incident that happened Thursday but we didn’t want it to affect the rest of our holiday so we’ve just been continuing on as normal and living our best lives.”

“Obviously it’s horrible that, that happened but we’re all OK and that is the main thing, that we’re safe.”

“We just wanted to say thank you,” Kaz said.

It comes after a source told The Sun: “Liberty and Kaz had been just heading to a party and got out of their car in the wrong part of the neighbourhood. Out of the blue, this woman appeared with a knife and threatened them.” “Liberty and Kaz were obviously shocked and terrified — especially because guns are legal in the US. But fortunately for them, two men who had been walking past came to their rescue and called the police.” “The girls have been left shaken up by the incident and are just surprised that it happened to them. But they’re grateful that the two men were in the right place at the right time, to help them.”