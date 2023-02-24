Kaz Crossley speaks out about her arrest: ‘Everything happens for a reason’

Kaz Crossley has broken her silence following her arrest in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of drug offences.

The TV personality was detained at Abu Dhabi airport last week, where she was due to board a connecting flight to Thailand, and was held in a Dubai prison for days.

According to The Sun, Kaz’s name was flagged over a two-year-old video of her snorting a white substance at a party in Dubai.

It’s understood authorities in the United Arab Emirates are looking into the viral clip, which was reportedly shot during lockdown in 2020.

Breaking her silence on Instagram last night, Kaz said: “Hi everyone. I wanted to do this video to speak my own truth and use my own voice about a situation that’s happened to me.”

“I feel like I owe it to my followers and I owe it to myself to get closure about this situation because it’s been a good few years and I’m ready to move forward now.”

“In 2020, I was in Dubai. I was filmed – it was me in the video, no one forced me to do that – it was a time of my life where I definitely didn’t love myself at all, probably. And this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with.”

“[The video] later got leaked and then, more recently, I was on my way to Thailand,” she explained.

“I had an amazing job offer. I was so excited for this job offer guys, it was like my dream job and I was staying up all night researching and, yeah, I did not think about the transit in Abu Dhabi and that it would be an issue for me because, obviously, I wasn’t thinking and… yeah, everything happens for a reason.”

“I was then detained in Abu Dhabi and kept in custody from Monday through to Friday, which is when they released me.”

“I was very accepting of the situation and I was ready for whatever was going to happen to me because, at the end of the day, I take full accountability. I don’t lie. I said that that was me in the video and explained the situation, it was a long time ago, etc.”

The reality star explained she’s had a lot of messages from her followers warning her about the friends in her circle after the video was leaked.

But Kaz revealed the video was recorded by an ex, who leaked the clip after they broke up.

The 28-year-old later took to Instagram to clarify that the ex in question was not Love Island star Theo Campbell, who she dated from March 2019 to February 2020.

She wrote: “It wasn’t Theo! We are friends now and just filmed a show together please stop sending him abuse. It was a relationship that I kept private. Thank you for all the love on my recent video love you all.”