Katy Perry sparks rumours she’s secretly married Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has sparked rumours she’s secretly married Orlando Bloom.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and welcomed their first child together in August last year.

In photos published by The Sun, Katy was spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger, sparking rumours the couple tied the knot in secret.

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012, while Orlando was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013.

Orlando and Miranda share a 9-year-old son named Flynn, while Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Katy and Orlando for comment.