Katy Perry sparks romance rumours with former Prime Minister after split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has sparked romance rumours with Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada.

Just weeks after her split from Orlando Bloom hit headlines, the singer was spotted having dinner with the politician at the swanky Le Violon restaurant in Montreal on Monday night.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair appeared deep in conversation as they dined alone while security guards watched over them.

Katy is currently on the Canada leg of her Lifetimes tour, but found the time to meet the former PM for a dinner date.

Earlier this month, the pop singer confirmed her split from actor Orlando Bloom, after almost a decade together.

The couple, who share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove, first started dating in 2016, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Breaking their silence on reports of their split for the first time, Katy and Orlando’s reps told Us Weekly: “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The singer was previously married to Russell Brand for two years, before their divorce in 2012.

Meanwhile, Justin has been publicly single since he separated from his ex-wife Sophie in 2023, after a 18 years of marriage.