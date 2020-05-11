Katy Perry shares video of her unborn baby

The singer celebrated Mother's Day in a special way

Katy Perry has shared the first video of her unborn baby.

The singer, who is expecting a girl with her husband-to-be Orlando Bloom, posted the video on her Instagram page.

Katy, 35, revealed that it looked like her little girl was giving “the middle finger” to the camera during the scan.

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome😳,” she captioned the video.

Katy has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media, since announcing the news in March.

The I Kissed A Girl singer has been posting photos of her growing baby bump on social media.

This weekend the popstar even filmed an episode of American Idol from home.

It comes after fans were sent into a frenzy when Katy teased her new single Daisies.

With a highly anticipated new album on the way, fans were ecstatic to see the artwork of the new single, and after former enemy, Taylor Swift posted a photo wearing a daisy-patterned jumper, many believe the duo are set to collaborate on the new record.

