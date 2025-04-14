Katy Perry safely returns from space after historic all-female spaceflight

On Monday, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, made history by sending an all female crew into space.

This was the spacecraft’s 11th human mission and included six women from across different industries.

One of the six women heading to space was pop singer Katy Perry.

As the only all-female crew and the first all-female space flight since 1963, the mission saw the women ascend to a maximum altitude of 100 kilometres (62 miles) above Earth, reaching the Karman line, which marks the edge of space.

Katy Perry could be heard singing as the aircraft travelled to space.

However, Gayle King said the popstar would not sing Firework or Roar, as she didn’t want the historic moment to be about her, but sang a snippet of What a Wonderful World.

The pop diva said that she would be the first to perform on the New Shepard capsule during the 11-minute voyage.

Alongside pop singer Katy Perry, Bezos’ fiancé and former journalist Lauren Sánchez, CBS host Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyễn and film producer Kerianne Flynn were onboard.

Ahead of the mission, Katy took to Instagram, to share snaps in her space jumpsuits, alongside her all-female crew, and wrote: “Happy International Day of Human Space Flight. Forever in awe of the Universe and it’s alignment.”

