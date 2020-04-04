The singer announced her pregnancy last month

Katy Perry reveals the sex of her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed that they’re expecting a baby girl.

The 35-year-old singer shared the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of Orlando with pink frosting all over his face.

She simply captioned the post: “💕 it’s a girl 💕”

View this post on Instagram 💕 it’s a girl 💕 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Katy announced her pregnancy last month by revealing her growing baby bump in the music video for her latest single ‘Never Worn White’.

While this will be Katy’s first child, her fiancé Orlando already shares a son named Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando, who have been dating on-and-off since 2016, got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.